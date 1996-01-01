17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about ionizing radiation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They add electrons to the atoms.
B
They are fatal even in trace amounts.
C
Fatal genetic abnormalities caused by ionizing radiation are not passed on to the next generations at a significant rate.
D
All options are correct