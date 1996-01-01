17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a bacteria has 105 bases/genome, what is the rate of mutations/genome replication considering that the bacteria have a mutation rate of 10-10 mutations/base x replication?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
105mutations/genome replication
B
10-5mutations/genome replication
C
1010mutations/genome replication
D
10-50mutations/genome replication