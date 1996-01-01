21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a family with five generations, the parents in Generation III (III-2 and III-3) are first cousins. The daughter of III-2 marries the son of III-3 (second cousins). Which individual(s) in this family is/are inbred?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only the daughter.
B
Only the husband of the daughter.
C
Both the daughter and her husband
D
The offspring of the daughter and her husband.