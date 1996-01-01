20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The narrow-sense heritability of egg yolk and egg white in the eggs of a poultry farm is 0.45 and 0.95, respectively. Identify what you will calculate to investigate whether there is a relationship between these two.
The narrow-sense heritability of egg yolk and egg white in the eggs of a poultry farm is 0.45 and 0.95, respectively. Identify what you will calculate to investigate whether there is a relationship between these two.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Standard deviation
B
Variance
C
Correlation coefficient
D
Standard error