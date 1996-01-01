2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man has a brother suffering from cystic fibrosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. What is the probability that the man is a carrier if neither of his parents have cystic fibrosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
1/4
C
1/2
D
3/4