The Genetic Code
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a study, a researcher has identified the binding sites of a transcription factor in several genes. They have aligned the DNA sequences of these binding sites and generated a consensus sequence. The consensus sequence for the binding site is shown below:
5'- TGTANNNNNATCACAA-3'
Using the consensus sequence, predict which of the following sequences is most likely to be a binding site for this transcription factor:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'- TGTAGGATAATCACAA-3'
B
5'- AGTACACCTTCACGA-3'
C
5'- TCGTAGTGATGCATA-3'
D
5'- TCTAAGTCATCACTT-3'