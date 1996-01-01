11. Translation
The Genetic Code
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The researchers have aligned the DNA sequences of these binding sites and generated a consensus sequence for each gene. The consensus sequences are shown below:
Gene 1: 5'- GCACTGAGT -3'
Gene 2: 5'- GCTCTGAGT -3'
Based on these consensus sequences, which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two genes have completely different binding sites for the transcription factor
B
The two genes have identical binding sites for the transcription factor
C
The two genes have similar binding sites for the transcription factor, but they differ in one position
D
The two genes have similar binding sites for the transcription factor, but they differ in two positions