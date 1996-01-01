13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements accurately describes the function of insulator sequences when they bind to specific proteins?
Which one of the following statements accurately describes the function of insulator sequences when they bind to specific proteins?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They increase the transcription of downstream genes.
B
They decrease the transcription of downstream genes.
C
They enhance the expression of neighboring genes.
D
They act as boundary elements to prevent the spread of heterochromatin and enhancer activity between adjacent genomic regions.