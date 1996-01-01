17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Induced Mutations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fragment of the polypeptide is sequenced for seven amino acids.
Methionine (Met), Valine (Val), Histidine (His), Leucine (Leu), Threonine (Thr), Proline (Pro), and Glutamic acid (Glu).
What is the mRNA base pair sequence that is complementary to the given polypeptide sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AUG-GUC-CAU-UGU-ACU-ACC-GAA
B
AUG-GTA-CAC-ACG-UGT-UGG-GAA
C
AUG-GUC-CAU-ACG-UGT-UGG-GAA
D
AUG-GTA-CAC-UGU-ACU-ACC-GAA