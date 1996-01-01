13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is correct regarding promoter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Promoters are located downstream of the coding sequence of a gene.
B
Promoters play no role in gene expression and are mere "spacers" between genes.
C
Regulatory elements within promoters can enhance or inhibit transcription by interacting with transcription factors, which bind to specific DNA sequences.
D
Regulatory elements within promoters always enhance transcription and never inhibit it.