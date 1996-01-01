8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following sentences is false regarding DNA polymerase III holoenzyme?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It interacts with the DNA helicase through the τ subunit, which also binds to the DNA polymerases.
B
During bacterial chromosomal DNA replication, it is responsible for initiating the elongation of DNA chains.
C
This enzyme only plays a major role in DNA repair.
D
Both b and c.