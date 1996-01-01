8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following facts best describes the differentiation of DNA replication mechanisms between eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The replication occurs in a 5' to 3' direction in prokaryotes and a 3' to 5' direction in eukaryotes.
B
A single replication origin is used for both prokaryotic and eukaryotic DNA replication.
C
DNA replication is semi-discontinuous in prokaryotes, whereas it is discontinuous in eukaryotes.
D
None of the above