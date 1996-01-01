2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a cross between two pea plants, the following progeny were obtained:
1. Plants that have green pods = 960
2. Plants that have yellow pods = 315
On the basis of the above observations, what is true about the parents of this cross?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both parents were homozygous for the green pod color.
B
Both parents were heterozygous for pod color.
C
One parent was homozygous for pod color, and the other was heterozygous.
D
One parent was homozygous for the yellow pod color and the other for the green pod color, respectively.