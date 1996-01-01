In pea plants, flower color, seed shape, and pod shape are all controlled by different genes that assort independently. Suppose purple flowers dominate over white flowers, smooth seeds dominate over wrinkled seeds, and inflated pods dominate over constricted pods. You perform a trihybrid cross between two pea plants with the following genotypes: AABBCC x aabbcc.

What are the expected genotypes and phenotypes of the F1 generation?