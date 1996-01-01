In a trihybrid cross, an individual with the genotype AaBbCc is crossed with another individual with the genotype aaBbCc. The F1 generation can have eight different genotypes: AaBbCc, AaBbcc, AaBbcc, AabbCc, aaBbCc, aaBbcc, aaBbcc, and aabbCc. What is the probability of each genotype P(AaBbCc) occurring?