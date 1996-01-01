17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A microbiologist believes that using proflavin as a test compound in the Ames test using two strains of Salmonella, Strain A (containing base substitution mutation) and Strain B (carrying frameshift mutation) would produce an inaccurate result. The microbiologist's statement is justified because:
A
Proflavin is not mutagenic and will not produce any detectable changes in the Ames test.
B
Proflavin causes base substitution mutations, and Strain B already contains a frameshift mutation.
C
Proflavin causes frameshift mutations, and Strain B already contains a frameshift mutation.
D
Proflavin is a potent mutagen and will mask the effects of any other mutagens in the Ames test.