4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Chi Square and Linkage
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there are three linked genes corresponding to stem length (D), seed shape (C), and flower color (E). Given the following recombination frequencies:
D-C: 12%
D-E: 16%
C-E: 4%
Which of the following is the correct gene sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
D-C-E
B
E-D-C
C
C-D-E
D
C-E-D