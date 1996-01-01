5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The results of complementation tests of six deletion mutants of the bacteriophage are given below, where + indicates that recombinants were formed.
Determine the number of genes represented by these mutations.
The results of complementation tests of six deletion mutants of the bacteriophage are given below, where + indicates that recombinants were formed.
Determine the number of genes represented by these mutations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
One
B
Two
C
Three
D
Four