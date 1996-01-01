5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four point mutations are tested in paired crosses with five deletion mutations for their ability to yield wild-type recombinants and the results for the same are provided below.
Determine the relative order of the point mutations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A-B-C-D
B
B-A-D-C
C
C-D-A-B
D
D-B-C-A