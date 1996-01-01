17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability and is more common in males than females. Symptoms may include delayed development of speech and language, social anxiety, hyperactivity, attention deficits, and sensory disorders. Fragile X syndrome is caused by a mutation in the _____ on the X chromosome.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F8 gene
B
F9 gene
C
FMR1 gene
D
CFTR gene