18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following steps is involved in creating a Drosophila model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)?
A
Identifying the Drosophila homolog of the human dystrophin gene
B
Harvesting human dystrophin from Drosophila flies
C
Performing functional mobility tests on Drosophila flies
D
Purifying mutated dystrophin from Drosophila meat