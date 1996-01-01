The purple gene in Drosophila specifies the normal and red eyes (for the dominant pr+ allele) and purple eyes ( for the recessive pr allele). Another gene called the vestigial gene specifies normal, long wings (for dominant vg+ allele) and short wings (for recessive vg allele). A double heterozygous female mates with a tester (homozygous recessive for both genes) and yields the following offspring:



pr+ vg+ and pr vg: 1422

pr vg and pr vg: 1032

pr+ vg and pr vg: 134

pr vg+ and pr vg: 139



What is the recombination frequency between the purple and vestigial genes?