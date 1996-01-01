4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The frequency of recombination between genes A and B is 24% and the following cross was done: A B/a b X a b/a b. If 1000 progeny are produced from this cross, determine the number of progeny with A B/a b genotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
190
C
380
D
760