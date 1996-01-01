In a certain plant species, flower fragrance is controlled by two independently assorting genes, designated A and B. Each gene has two alleles, and the dominant allele produces a specific fragrance compound. The possible alleles and their effects on fragrance are as follows: A produces a sweet fragrance, a produces no fragrance; B produces a floral fragrance, b produces no fragrance. If a flower has both sweet and floral fragrances, it has a pleasant scent. Identify the possible genotype which produces no fragrance in the flower.