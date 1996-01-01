18. Molecular Genetic Tools
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Triple-negative breast cancer comprises 15–20% of all breast cancer cases and affects women with a mutation in the BRCA1 gene more than other breast cancers. TNBC is breast cancer that lacks or shows low levels of:
A
BRCA1 gene mutation, estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor.
B
BRCA1 gene mutation, progesterone receptor, human epidermal growth factor receptor2 gene amplification.
C
BRCA1 gene mutation, estrogen receptor, BRCA2 gene mutation.
D
Estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, human epidermal growth factor receptor2 gene amplification.