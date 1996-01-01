18. Molecular Genetic Tools
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person cannot inherit an allele from a parent if that parent does not have that allele, which is a basic concept of genetics known as the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Principle of inheritance of acquired characters
B
Principle of non-inheritance of alleles
C
Principle of population genetics
D
Principle of inheritance of alleles