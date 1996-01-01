4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Crossing Over and Recombinants
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose two genes are located in the same chromosome and they undergo crossing over with another homologous chromosome. If the frequency of gametes containing alleles in the parental configuration is 48% each and the frequency of gametes containing recombinant configuration is 2% each, which of the following conclusions is therefore true?
Suppose two genes are located in the same chromosome and they undergo crossing over with another homologous chromosome. If the frequency of gametes containing alleles in the parental configuration is 48% each and the frequency of gametes containing recombinant configuration is 2% each, which of the following conclusions is therefore true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Each gene is located at the opposite ends.
B
The two genes are located close to each other.
C
The chromosome has too many genes.
D
The homologous chromosomes did not undergo crossover.