20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A polygenic trait has a variable frequency of occurrence depending on the season. This indicates the effect of which of the following factors on the trait variation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic
B
Environmental
C
Behavioral
D
All of the above