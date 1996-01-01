18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
In recombinant DNA technology, any desired gene may be isolated from a genome with the enzymes _____ and then introduced into an organism by using a ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
restriction endonucleases; ligases
B
restriction endonucleases; vector
C
ligases; restriction endonucleases
D
ligases; vector