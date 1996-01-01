5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. Mutant Y fails to complement mutant Z while wild-type recombinants form between mutant W and mutant X. Which of the following groups of mutants have mutations in the same gene?
A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. Mutant Y fails to complement mutant Z while wild-type recombinants form between mutant W and mutant X. Which of the following groups of mutants have mutations in the same gene?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mutants X and Y only
B
Mutants Y and Z only
C
Mutants Z and W only
D
Mutants X and W only