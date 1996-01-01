13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly pairs the role of the upstream activator sequence (UAS) with an example?
Which of the following statements correctly pairs the role of the upstream activator sequence (UAS) with an example?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
UAS elements are involved in the regulation of gene expression by binding to ribosomes to initiate translation, for example, GAL1 UAS in yeast.
B
UAS elements are responsible for splicing pre-mRNA into mature mRNA, for Example, cAMP response element (CRE) in mammals.
C
UAS elements are involved in the regulation of gene expression by acting as binding sites for transcription factors, for example, lac operon UAS in bacteria.
D
UAS elements are involved in the post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression, for example, enhancer UAS in Drosophila.