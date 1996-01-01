17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
UV irradiation causes the formation of thymine dimers in bacterial DNA. Photolyase is an enzyme that repairs thymine dimers through a process called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Photoradiation
B
Photosynthesis
C
Photoreactivation
D
Photolysis