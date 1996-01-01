3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regarding the early development of mammalian females, which of the following statements about X chromosomal inactivation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only the maternal X chromosome is inactivated.
B
Only the paternal X chromosome is inactivated.
C
Both X chromosomes are inactivated.
D
The inactivation of X chromosomes is random.