A geneticist is studying a family with an autosomal dominant disease that has been mapped to chromosome 7. Two DNA markers, A and B, are located on chromosome 7 near the disease locus. The following LOD scores were obtained:



θ = recombination frequency

LOD score

Marker A θ = 0.10 2.1

Marker A θ = 0.20 0.1

Marker B θ = 0.05 1.8

Marker B θ = 0.10 0.4



Based on the LOD scores, which marker is most closely linked to the disease locus?