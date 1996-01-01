4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The genes for short artisae (s), black body (b) and brown eyes (bw) are present on chromosome 2 of Drosophila. The order of these genes are as follows: s–b–bw. Identify which of the following gametes is not a result of a single crossover in a female with the sbbw+/s+b+bw genotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sb+bw+
B
s+b+bw+
C
sbbw
D
s+bbw+