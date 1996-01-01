2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A total of 700 pea plants with round seeds are allowed to self-fertilize. Out of pea plants, 300 pea plants produced all round-seeded pea plants, whereas 400 pea plants produced both round and wrinkled-seeded progeny in a correct ratio of 3:1. What percentage of parental pea plants is hybrid for roundness?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20%
B
30%
C
43%
D
57%