14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following is NOT correct about zygotic genes.
A
They are activated or repressed according to a positional gradient of maternal gene products.
B
These are transcribed in the embryonic nuclei formed after fertilization.
C
The product of these genes are placed in the developing egg by the 'mother' fly.
D
These include segmentation and homeotic selector genes.