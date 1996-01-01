14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following genes establish the anterior–posterior pattern within each segment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gap genes (like Krüppel, caudal)
B
Pair-rule genes (like hairy, even-skipped)
C
Segment polarity genes (like engrailed, wingless, hedgehog)
D
All of the above