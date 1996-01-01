6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
6. Chromosomal Variation Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding polyploidy is true?
Which of the following statements regarding polyploidy is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polyploidy is when an organism's nucleus contains three or more sets of chromosomes.
B
Autopolyploids are polyploids whose karyotype is made up of chromosomes from a single species.
C
Allopolyploids are polyploids with chromosome sets from two or more species.
D
All of the above