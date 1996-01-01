17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Telomeres contain long repetitive sequences which protect the coding sequences from degradation during DNA replication. In every cell division, the telomere length decreases. What happens to the cell once the telomere reaches the critical length?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The transcription process will begin.
B
The telomere length will grow back.
C
The sister chromatids will separate.
D
The cell undergoes senescence.