4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A trihybrid cross was done between a male with genotype AABBCC and a female with genotype aabbcc, and their F1 progeny were selfed. Determine the phenotypic probability of F2 generation offspring having dominant phenotypes for all three traits.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9/64
B
27/64
C
1/64
D
3/64