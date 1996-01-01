21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population that is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, 20 individuals have the homozygous recessive genotype (aa), 120 individuals have the homozygous dominant genotype (AA), and 60 individuals have the heterozygous genotype (Aa). What is the population's entire gene pool?
A
100 alleles
B
200 alleles
C
400 alleles
D
800 alleles