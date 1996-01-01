21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of 1000 individuals, 360 are homozygous dominant (AA), 480 are heterozygous (Aa), and 160 are homozygous recessive (aa) for a particular trait. What is the total number of "A" alleles in this population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
360
B
720
C
1000
D
1200