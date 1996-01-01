3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A genetic cross between two pea plants with yellow seeds (YY) and green seeds (yy) results in 100% F1 offspring with yellow seeds. What is the expected phenotypic ratio of the F2 generation produced as a result of a self-cross of F1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:1
B
1:2:1
C
3:1
D
9:3:3:1