8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes the conservative model of DNA replication?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The daughter DNA molecule contains one old strand and one new strand.
B
The parental DNA remains intact and produces a brand new copy of the daughter's DNA.
C
Both daughter DNA strands are blends of old and new nucleotide sequences.
D
None of the above statements are correct.