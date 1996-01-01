8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
8. DNA Replication Overview of DNA Replication
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The repeating TTGGGG (or TTAGGG in vertebrates) sequences are synthesized under the direction of the enzyme _____, resulting in the extension of the 3'-overhang.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Primase
B
Ligase
C
DNA polymerase I
D
Telomerase