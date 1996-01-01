5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. The mutants are known to result from point mutations. The following table shows the results of the complementation tests between the mutants:
In the experiment, researchers observed wild-type growth resulting from recombination in coinfections identified as failures to complement (-) in the table. How do the researchers distinguish between wild-type growth resulting from complementation and wild-type growth due to recombination?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They perform additional complementation tests between the same mutants to confirm the result.
B
They sequence the genomes of the mutant and wild-type fruit flies to identify any genetic changes
C
They compare the wing morphology of the recombinant and complemented fruit flies.
D
They use a different set of mutants that are known to complement each other to compare the wing development.