A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. The mutants are known to result from point mutations. The following table shows the results of the complementation tests between the mutants:

In the experiment, researchers observed wild-type growth resulting from recombination in coinfections identified as failures to complement (-) in the table. How do the researchers distinguish between wild-type growth resulting from complementation and wild-type growth due to recombination?