2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
A geneticist cross-fertilized two pea plants and obtained the following F1 progeny.
Round seeded =77, wrinkled seeded= 77
The allele for roundness, "R", is completely dominant over the allele for wrinkledness, "r". What is the probability of having a homozygous round offspring from a cross between F1 round and wrinkled?
A geneticist cross-fertilized two pea plants and obtained the following F1 progeny.
Round seeded =77, wrinkled seeded= 77
The allele for roundness, "R", is completely dominant over the allele for wrinkledness, "r". What is the probability of having a homozygous round offspring from a cross between F1 round and wrinkled?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0%
B
50%
C
75%
D
100%