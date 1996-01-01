15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the purpose of a repair template in CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing for large deletions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It acts as a guide for Cas9 to cut the DNA.
B
It replaces the target DNA segment with a desired sequence.
C
It enhances the specificity of Cas9 cleavage.
D
It amplifies the target DNA segment.