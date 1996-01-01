21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The widow's peak hairline is dominant over the straight hairline. In a population of 1000 individuals, 700 have a widow's peak hairline. Determine the frequency of heterozygous genotype.
The widow's peak hairline is dominant over the straight hairline. In a population of 1000 individuals, 700 have a widow's peak hairline. Determine the frequency of heterozygous genotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.09
B
0.21
C
0.42
D
0.49